Much of Hollywood is mourning the death of Mary Tyler Moore at the age 80 on Wednesday. Her career tracked the evolution of female roles on television, from stay-at-home mom Laura Petrie to independent working woman Mary Richards. Tuesday's announcement of this year's Oscar nominations makes "La La Land" the overwhelming favorite to dominate the awards with a record-tying 14 nominations. We continue our team coverage of the Sundance Film Festival. And we continue to track how the arts and entertainment world is reacting to the new presidency Donald Trump. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
- Marvel and Square Enix announce new Avengers game
- Mary Tyler Moore obit : The beloved icon symbolized the independent career woman
- 'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' lead 2017 Oscar nominations
- Full coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival
|Tracy Brown
A new video game set in Marvel's world of the Avengers is on the way.
Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix announced Thursday that they have partnered for the Avengers project. They said the game will feature an original story set in a universe to be filled with fan-favorite characters, environments and moments.
Developed by Crystal Dynamics ("Tomb Raider") and Eidos-Montréal ("Deus Ex"), the Avengers project is the first game from Marvel and Square Enix's announced "multi-year, multi-game partnership."
The announcement trailer does not reveal much about the game, and more details are not expected until 2018.