New Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski used to write as 'Akira Yoshida'

“I stopped writing under the pseudonym Akira Yoshida after about a year. It wasn’t transparent, but it taught me a lot about writing, communication and pressure,” Cebulski told Bleeding Cool, which first reported the news . “I was young and naïve and had a lot to learn back then.”

The Times has confirmed that Cebulski used to write for Marvel Comics under the name Akira Yoshida.

It turns out new Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski has a hidden past: He used to moonlight as a Japanese comic book writer. No, not as a writer of Japanese comics.

Cebulski also shared that all of this had already been “dealt with” over at Marvel and discussed how he is shifting his focus on his new role as editor-in-chief.

The story explains that Cebulski wrote using the name Yoshida partly because of Marvel policy at that time preventing staff from writing or drawing in Marvel titles (for additional pay).

But “Yoshida” is bit more than a mere nom de plume. The fictional writer had an entire backstory explaining how, in addition to growing up reading manga in Japan, he learned English through his exposure to U.S. superhero comics from his father’s job. The backstory even detailed how Yoshida kicked off his career writing American comics.

That Yoshida’s resumé includes writing on titles such as “Wolverine: Soultaker” and “X-Men: Kitty Pryde — Shadow & Flame” adds additional complications to Cebulski’s reveal. Both series took popular Marvel characters to Japan as they encountered ancient gods, demons and ninjas.

As if these details weren’t already a bit incredible, Bleeding Cool also reported that people who remembered meeting “Akira Yoshida” in person actually met “a Japanese translator who had visited the offices ... who was mistakenly identified as Akira Yoshida.”

When reached for comment on Tuesday, Marvel simply replied: “We can confirm that this story is true, but we don’t have a statement at this time.”