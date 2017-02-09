'Runaways' taps 'Buffy,' 'The Wire' and 'Alias' vets as villainous parents

Marvel Television and Hulu continue to solidify the "Marvel's Runaways" cast, this time casting the villains, a group called the Pride who happen to be the parents of the Runaways kids, with actors from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "This Is Us," The Wire" and more.

The cast is as follows:

Ryan Sands ("Hat Hair," "The Wire") as Geoffrey Wilder; Angel Parker ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," “The Strain”) as Catherine Wilder; Brittany Ishibashi ("This Is Us," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows") as Tina Minoru; James Yaegashi ("Breakfast at Tiffany's" on Broadway, "Madame Secretary") as Robert Minoru;

Kevin Weisman ("Hello Ladies," "Alias") as Dale Yorkes; Brigid Brannagh ("Army Wives," "True Colors") as Stacey Yorkes; Annie Wersching ("Timeless," "The Vampire Diaries") as Leslie Dean; Kip Pardue ("Remember the Titans," "Ray Donovan") as Frank Dean; James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel") as Victor Stein; and Ever Carradine ("The Handmaids Tale," "Goliath") as Janet Stein.

"'Marvel's Runaways' has enough great actors to support two shows, but I love that this project contains multiple generations of incredible talent all in one story," added Runaways comic co-creator and series executive consultant Brian K. Vaughn in a statement.

Marvel previously announced Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta in the title roles in the series.