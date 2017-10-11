Hey, who invited Matt Damon to Chris Hemsworth's interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'?

In the gag that just keeps on giving, Matt Damon made an unexpected appearance on last night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as an unwelcome member of Chris Hemsworth's backstage posse.

Hemsworth dropped by the show before the Los Angeles premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" Tuesday and brought a few buddies from the cast with him to chill in the green room backstage.

Among them were the film's director, Taika Waititi, and "Avengers" costar Mark Ruffalo, but then someone crashed the party.

"I didn't invite him," Hemsworth assured Kimmel as Damon began video-bombing Waititi and Ruffalo backstage.

"Why are you friends with him?" Kimmel asked, to which Hemsworth responded, "I feel sorry for him. He has nothing."

The bit, of course, is just the latest entry in the epic mock feud between Damon and Kimmel, which has lasted more a decade on the show. Damon perpetually exists in a green room backstage, forever bumped from the program.

Eventually, Damon "hacks into the system" and appears looming behind Hemsworth and Kimmel's interview.

"I've been here a long time, Jimmy," Damon said. "I've learned a lot of stuff."

Though not seen on "Kimmel," rest assured that everyone made it out of the experience alive. Both Hemsworth and Damon were seen hours later on the red carpet for "Thor: Ragnorak."

Watch the segment above.