Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- A third 'Hellboy' is coming -- without Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman
- Jimmy Kimmel slams critics of his healthcare plea
- ABC announces revival of 'American Idol' next season
- Watch Harry Styles soar in new 'Sign of the Times' video
- Debra Messing gave an impassioned speech at the GLAAD Media Awards
- Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black said 'I do' in an English castle
- See the new trailers for 'It,' 'Wonder Woman' and more summer blockbusters
- Got college expenses? Nicki Minaj might pay them
Anderson Cooper's eye roll steals the spotlight from Kellyanne Conway
|Christie D'Zurilla
Even James Corden couldn't resist Anderson Cooper's Kellyanne Conway-induced eye roll.
"Best. EyeRoll. Ever," the "Late Late Show" host tweeted late Tuesday, posting a clip from the CNN anchor's contentious interview with Conway about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Cooper simply couldn't contain his "I can't even" moment.
The verbal fencing match also included a moment, at the 1:40 mark, when Cooper looked down at his notes in confusion after Conway said to him, "I think you're looking at the wrong set of facts here."
So not only did CNN answer the question posed over the weekend by "Saturday Night Live" — Where in the world is Kellyanne Conway? — it delivered more memorable moments too.