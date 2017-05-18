70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: The time Lars von Trier talked about being a Nazi

Danish director Lars von Trier at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2011, showing his tattoo while promoting "Melancholia." (Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images)

Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments. Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the infamous news conference from 2011 in which director Lars von Trier stunned the room with his remarks on Nazis and Jews.

Sitting beside Von Trier was actress Kirsten Dunst, who reacted to the director's Nazi comments with clear discomfort, as seen in this video.

All apologies to me are nonsense. It's saying, 'I did something wrong,' but what does that help? I think it makes the whole situation much worse. Lars von Trier in 2011