ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Cannes 2017Movies
Cannes, France

70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: The time Lars von Trier talked about being a Nazi

Steven Zeitchik and
Justin Chang
Danish director Lars von Trier at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2011, showing his tattoo while promoting "Melancholia." (Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images)
Danish director Lars von Trier at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2011, showing his tattoo while promoting "Melancholia." (Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images)

Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments. Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the infamous news conference from 2011 in which director Lars von Trier stunned the room with his remarks on Nazis and Jews. 

Sitting beside Von Trier was actress Kirsten Dunst, who reacted to the director's Nazi comments with clear discomfort, as seen in this video.

All apologies to me are nonsense. It's saying, 'I did something wrong,' but what does that help? I think it makes the whole situation much worse.

Lars von Trier in 2011

Less than 24 hours later, Von Trier spoke with Zeitchik, who wrote that the director "added contrition to his repertoire, without letting up too much on the provocation."

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°