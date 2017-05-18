Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Fresh out of prison, Chelsea Manning details her new life on Instagram
- Bobby Moynihan will say farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend
- From Jimmy Page to Josh Groban, artists fondly remember Soundgarden's Chris Cornell
- Cornell's music and outsized voice were a perfect fit for movies, too
- 'Dude, let it go,' Seth Meyers tells President Trump
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: The time Lars von Trier talked about being a Nazi
|Steven Zeitchik and Justin Chang
Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments. Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the infamous news conference from 2011 in which director Lars von Trier stunned the room with his remarks on Nazis and Jews.
Sitting beside Von Trier was actress Kirsten Dunst, who reacted to the director's Nazi comments with clear discomfort, as seen in this video.
All apologies to me are nonsense. It's saying, 'I did something wrong,' but what does that help? I think it makes the whole situation much worse.
Less than 24 hours later, Von Trier spoke with Zeitchik, who wrote that the director "added contrition to his repertoire, without letting up too much on the provocation."