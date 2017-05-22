Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
- Universal is reviving its classic monsters for a scary new world called Dark Universe
- Missed the Billboard Music Awards? No problem. Cher is all you need to see
- And in today's installment of Netflix vs. Cannes Film Festival...
- Billy Bush says his daughter was especially upset about that 'Access Hollywood' tape
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
Universal debuts its spooky new Dark Universe and its upcoming 'Bride of Frankenstein'
|Meredith Woerner
Universal Pictures doesn't want to be the only Hollywood studio without a sexy film franchise that it can spin off forever and ever until there’s nothing left but action figures and ash.
Warner Bros. has its rapidly expanding DC Comics world, Disney has the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now Universal has its newly remodeled monster-verse.
Spooky!
The studio is reviving the classic Universal monsters for a scary new world officially titled the Dark Universe. We know only a little about who (or what) Universal will be resurrecting from its vault (which includes a plethora of creepy crawlies from the Wolfman to Frankenstein).
However, the official press release confirms that this new world will officially kick off June 9 with the Tom Cruise action film “The Mummy.” Next in line is “Bride of Frankenstein,” which will be directed by “Beauty and the Beast's" Bill Condon.
Previously announced actors attached to this new world, including Johnny Depp (the Invisible Man) and Javier Bardem (Frankenstein’s Monster), posed for the first Dark Universe family picture with Cruise (Nick Morton), Russell Crowe (Dr. Henry Jekyll) and Sofia Boutella (the Mummy).
Noticeably absent from the shot is actor Luke Evans, who starred in the 2014 “Dracula Untold” feature. Looks like his iteration of the famous vampire didn't make the cut -- for this announcement, anyway.
“The Mummy” director Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan are the brains behind the new reimagining, along with Christopher McQuarrie and David Koepp.
Check out the new "Dark Universe" logo (above) backed by a brand-new ghostly theme from composer Danny Elfman. Because if you're going to write a scary song, you call Elfman.