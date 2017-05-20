ENTERTAINMENT

70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: Discovering 'Secret Sunshine'

Justin Chang and
Steven Zeitchik
South Korean director Lee Chang-dong, center, with fellow Cannes jury members Isabelle Huppert, left, and Robin Wright at the opening ceremony of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival in 2009. (Francois Mori / Associated Press)
Justin Chang, Steven Zeitchik and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts).

Here, Chang, with Zeitchik behind the camera, recalls one of his all-time favorite Cannes experiences: encountering Lee Chang-dong's masterful 2007 film, "Secret Sunshine," for the first time in the Salle Debussy, the screening room where so many Cannes discoveries are made. 

The year "Secret Sunshine" was in competition at Cannes, its star, Jeon Do-yeon, won the festival's best actress award for her portrayal of a widow trying to start a new life. As the Korea JoongAng Daily noted, it was only the second time at that point that an Asian actress had won the award.

