Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- See Amber Heard on her first day as Mera in upcoming 'Aquaman'
- Singing alongside James Corden, Harry Styles goes for the jugular on 'Carpool Karaoke'
- Chris Cornell's wife suspects medication might have contributed to his suicide
- From the Cannes film fest, Tilda Swinton explains the secret to a better life
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of 'DuckTales'
- 65 going on 35 maybe: Happy birthday, Grace Jones!
70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: Discovering 'Secret Sunshine'
|Justin Chang and Steven Zeitchik
Justin Chang, Steven Zeitchik and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts).
Here, Chang, with Zeitchik behind the camera, recalls one of his all-time favorite Cannes experiences: encountering Lee Chang-dong's masterful 2007 film, "Secret Sunshine," for the first time in the Salle Debussy, the screening room where so many Cannes discoveries are made.
The year "Secret Sunshine" was in competition at Cannes, its star, Jeon Do-yeon, won the festival's best actress award for her portrayal of a widow trying to start a new life. As the Korea JoongAng Daily noted, it was only the second time at that point that an Asian actress had won the award.
More 70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: