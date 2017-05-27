Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Forget about Montana's Greg Gianforte. Donald Trump once body-slammed someone on TV
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
- Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together in Cannes? It's not what you think
Reporting from Cannes, France
70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: The art of the yacht deal, from Steven Spielberg to Steve Bannon
|Steven Zeitchik and Justin Chang
Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration.