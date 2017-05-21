ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Al Franken turns 66 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

To make things work in comedy, it helps both to understand how much work it takes and also to know when to let go.

Al Franken, 1994

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Q&A with Al Franken: He's Doing the 12-Step Comedy Rag

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
67°