- 10 things to do in Los Angeles on Free Comic Book Day 2017
- Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- HBO developing four 'Game of Thrones' spin-off projects
- Ariel Winter defends her glitzy fashion choice
- Seth Meyers pokes holes in President Trump's healthcare victory
- Zola Mashariki sues BET, alleging gender discrimination and defamation
- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' heading to Broadway in 2018
A Star Is Born: Amy Heckerling turns 63 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It doesn't matter how many chips are down. You only need one person to say yes. And one person did.
Amy Heckerling, 1989
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Look Who's Talking' has made writer-director Amy Heckerling hot again