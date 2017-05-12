Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Late-night TV hosts have a field day with Comey's firing
- Harry Styles album-creation documentary to debut on Apple Music
- Anderson Cooper's Kellyanne Conway-induced eye roll is everything
- 'Unikitty!' show headed to Cartoon Network
- Jimmy Kimmel slams critics of his healthcare plea
- See the new trailers for 'It,' 'Wonder Woman' and more summer blockbusters
A Star Is Born: Burt Bacharach turns 89 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like people rediscovering my songs. It gives [the songs] renewed life. They were written with the concept that they were suitable for only one artist, made with [that artist] in mind. You hear Dionne [Warwick] singing in your head, and that's how you do the song. But [the covers] show the songs can be done another way.
Burt Bacharach, 1995
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bacharach longs to be close to us