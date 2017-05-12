ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Burt Bacharach turns 89 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

I like people rediscovering my songs. It gives [the songs] renewed life. They were written with the concept that they were suitable for only one artist, made with [that artist] in mind. You hear Dionne [Warwick] singing in your head, and that's how you do the song. But [the covers] show the songs can be done another way.

Burt Bacharach, 1995

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bacharach longs to be close to us

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°