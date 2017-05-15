Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First look at Kylie Jenner's 'Life of Kylie'
- Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
- Listen to Prince's unreleased 'Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden'
- Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018
- Rare 'Harry Potter' prequel vanishes after U.K. home burglary
- After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle
- It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
A Star Is Born: Chazz Palminteri turns 65 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I don't get the fascination with dysfunction on TV and the whole idea that privacy is gone. It's like a train wreck we have to look at. There were some really great shows in the '50s, '60s and '70s like 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show.' Now, you take a guy cheating on his wife, put it on YouTube and call that entertainment.
Chazz Palminteri, 2009
