CALIFORNIA
Climb inside the massive tunnel 60 feet below downtown L.A.
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Chazz Palminteri turns 65 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)
(Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)

I don't get the fascination with dysfunction on TV and the whole idea that privacy is gone. It's like a train wreck we have to look at. There were some really great shows in the '50s, '60s and '70s like 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show.' Now, you take a guy cheating on his wife, put it on YouTube and call that entertainment.

Chazz Palminteri, 2009

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Chazz Palminteri's New York state of mind

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°