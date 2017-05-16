Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly' will arrive on NBC in June
- The new Miss USA raises eyebrows with thoughts on healthcare and feminism
- 'The Bachelor' couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell split
- 'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons marries longtime partner
- Fox bosses talk 'American Idol' move to ABC: 'It's a tough one for us'
- Fox upfronts: Seth MacFarlane gets dramatic and 'Rent' gets the live-musical treatment
- Trailer for Fox's new Marvel series 'The Gifted' expands the X-Men universe
- 'The Crown' fails to win any BAFTA TV awards
A Star Is Born: Debra Winger turns 62 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
My life affects my work, and work affects my life. I work more and more toward homogenization. I don't want to be the sort of person who puts on a hat by the door and goes out. You have to find a way to intermingle the two. You have to find a way to show your growth in your work.
Debra Winger, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Debra Winger Sums Up Her Life: 'No Regrets'