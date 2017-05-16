Opinion
Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Debra Winger turns 62 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
My life affects my work, and work affects my life. I work more and more toward homogenization. I don't want to be the sort of person who puts on a hat by the door and goes out. You have to find a way to intermingle the two. You have to find a way to show your growth in your work.

Debra Winger, 1990

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Debra Winger Sums Up Her Life: 'No Regrets'

