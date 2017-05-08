ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Enrique Iglesias turns 42 today

(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

I've written things that are so corny. And I've got to admit it's corny, but it's from the heart. And that's the stuff women want to hear, but that guys feel is too [wimpy]. Guys feel like, 'Nah, I can't say that,' and that's why I think women have respected my music so much.

Enrique Iglesias, 1999

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Joking with the real 'It boy'

Latest updates

