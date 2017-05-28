Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Cher, Cameron Crowe, Peter Frampton and Melissa Etheridge react to Greg Allman's death
- Gregg Allman, legendary Southern rocker (and ex-husband of Cher), has passed away
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
A Star Is Born: Kylie Minogue turns 49 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I have this following — mainly young girls. This album had to appeal to those fans. If the singing was too R&B, they wouldn't like it, I guess. These producers think pop music is candy music. They're saying: 'Here, kids, have a piece of candy.'
Kylie Minogue, 1988
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fame, fortune, but no respect