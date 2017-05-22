ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Maggie Q turns 38 today

(Shizuo Kambayashi / For the Times)
The lucky thing for me is I entered the entertainment industry in Asia, and I was there for 10 years: Weirdness and ups and downs and articles and partying -- and I'm done. It's wonderful. I'm an adult. I wake up in the morning with my animals and enjoy life.

Maggie Q, 2007

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Sunday Conversation: 'Just a 'crazy dog lady'

Latest updates

