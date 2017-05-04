ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Randy Travis turns 58 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
Most everyone is trying to cross over with pop and glossy production values. What happened to the true stylists? I grew up with [Merle] Haggard and [George] Jones and Lefty [Frizzell] and Hank [Williams] and Loretta [Lynn]. There's no way you couldn't know whose voices those were after hearing two words.

Randy Travis, 2000

FROM THE ARCHIVES: For Randy Travis, it's God and country

