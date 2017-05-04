Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Booze-free Brad Pitt is 'getting back to feeling' after divorce
- Trial over topless photos of Duchess Catherine is on in France
- James Corden and Carpool Karaoke returning with Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry
- Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey fight it out in 'The Dark Tower' trailer
- Hillary Clinton 'out of the woods' and back on late-night hosts' radar
- 'The Defenders' trailer shows the birth of Marvel's newest superhero team
- Hulu renews 'The Handmaid's Tale' for a second season
A Star Is Born: Randy Travis turns 58 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Most everyone is trying to cross over with pop and glossy production values. What happened to the true stylists? I grew up with [Merle] Haggard and [George] Jones and Lefty [Frizzell] and Hank [Williams] and Loretta [Lynn]. There's no way you couldn't know whose voices those were after hearing two words.
Randy Travis, 2000
FROM THE ARCHIVES: For Randy Travis, it's God and country