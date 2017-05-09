Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Watch Harry Styles soar in new 'Sign of the Times' video
- Debra Messing gave an impassioned speech at the GLAAD Media Awards
- Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black said 'I do' in an English castle
- See the new trailers for 'It,' 'Wonder Woman' and more summer blockbusters
- Got college expenses? Nicki Minaj might pay them
A Star Is Born: Rosario Dawson turns 38 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I'll check in with myself once in a while, see how I'm doing. I have to do that because if I don't, I'll just lose all sense of reality. It's good to have timeouts, to keep in check because otherwise I'll probably freak myself out, and there's just too many experiences I would really like to have.
Rosario Dawson, 2002
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Chameleon, rising