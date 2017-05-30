Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Cher, Cameron Crowe, Peter Frampton and Melissa Etheridge react to Greg Allman's death
- Gregg Allman, legendary Southern rocker (and ex-husband of Cher), has passed away
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
A Star Is Born: Wynonna Judd turns 53 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Three years ago, I didn't dig my mother at all. We were always fighting. We'd yell at each other, throw things at each other. There were times I'd think she was crazy. I still think that at times. I know she thinks I'm crazy too. But that's normal.
Wynonna Judd, 1989
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Here come the Judds: Loving and fighting and singing . . .