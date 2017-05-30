ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Wynonna Judd turns 53 today

Three years ago, I didn't dig my mother at all. We were always fighting. We'd yell at each other, throw things at each other. There were times I'd think she was crazy. I still think that at times. I know she thinks I'm crazy too. But that's normal.

Wynonna Judd, 1989

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Here come the Judds: Loving and fighting and singing . . .

