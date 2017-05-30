After Cannes delay, 'Victoria & Abdul' trailer debuts

One week after Focus Features scrapped plans to unveil the trailer for "Victoria & Abdul" during the Cannes Film Festival, a preview of the upcoming British drama has debuted online.

Set in 1887, the film stars Judi Dench as Queen Victoria and follows the monarch as she strikes up an unlikely friendship with a Muslim Indian (Ali Fazal) who has traveled to the U.K. to deliver a ceremonial coin to her majesty.

Focus, which is owned by Universal Pictures, was set to debut the trailer last Wednesday but postponed the release after the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22. A source told The Times the decision was made in part because "a big piece of marketing right after the attack could seem insensitive."

Directed by Stephen Frears, "Victoria & Abdul" is set for release at the start of awards season in September. The trailer centers on the real-life relationship that blossomed between the two, with Abdul going from servant to teacher while informing the queen about everything from the Koran to the joys of Indian mangoes.