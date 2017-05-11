Ryan Seacrest returning as 'American Idol' host? The plot thickens

"American Idol" is coming back, and heralding its return are a bunch of rumors about who's going to host and who's going to judge.

Most of the talk has been about the hosting gig: Ryan Seacrest is reportedly being considered to reprise his classic "Idol" role as ABC reboots the Fox show, with one outlet saying Seacrest's return to the show has been the plan for a while now.

Another familiar face popping up for the revival is Kelly Clarkson, Fox's first "American Idol" winner. She's interested in a seat at the judges' table and ABC is expressing "serious interest," according to TMZ. Supposedly Clarkson is "clearing her schedule" for the months the show would be in production.

"She was so remarkable and sincere and lovely when she came on at the last season," Seacrest told "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday in response to the rumors. "I think she'd make a fantastic judge."

So yeah, back to Seacrest. Whether that's nearly a done deal or just something some folks are chatting about is up for debate, according to Variety. A source described as close to Seacrest said the latter, allowing that "Ryan has a lot of affection for ‘American Idol’ given the show’s significance to his career" but labeling talks as being only "in the early stages."

However, another source, described as an "insider," told Variety the situation was down to the "final tweaks," and TMZ said days ago that the deal between Seacrest and ABC was all the way to "closed."