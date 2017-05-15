Amid reports she's joining 'American Idol,' Katy Perry announces new album, tour

The Katy Perry full-court press is on.

On the heels of her performance over the weekend at KIIS-FM’s annual Wango Tango pop cornucopia in Carson, Perry has rolled out news of her new album — “Witness,” slated for a June 9 release — the companion Witness tour of North America commencing Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and a raft of TV appearances to promote both.

The news announcement arrives amid reports that Perry is "in active talks" to become a judge on the rebooted "American Idol" slated for next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This week the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer will visit the sets of “Ellen” (Tuesday), “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Friday) and "Saturday Night Live” (Saturday). And then she will appear in a “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” with “The Late, Late Show” host James Corden next Monday, May 22.

Fans who buy tickets for the tour also will receive a copy of the “Witness” album. General ticket sales will begin May 22, with presales starting May 18 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program and for Citi card holders. Her new tour will roll into L.A.'s Staples Center on Nov. 7.

It’s been nearly four years since her "Prismatic" album came out, and nearly two years since she wrapped up her Prismatic Tour after 151 dates globally.