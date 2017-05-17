Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch call it quits

Well, this is disappointing: "Snatched" star Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, have broken up after dating for a year and a half.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a Schumer representative told People, which first reported the news Tuesday night.

The couple's relationship began in late 2015 and continued into awards season as the comic-actress was enjoying the toast-of-the-town status thanks to the success of "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Trainwreck."

"Everyone's treating it like I've never had a boyfriend before," Schumer told the Los Angeles Times in January 2016 at the Golden Globes, where she was sharing a table with actress Jennifer Lawrence and "Trainwreck" producer-director Judd Apatow. "And after everything this year, like, that's what you're talking about? OK."

On social media, Schumer and Hanisch shared moments as quirkily cozy as holing up together in a Paris hotel room last September as she dealt with a nasty bout of food poisoning. And Hanisch brought out the awws a month later with an Instagram post marking their one-year anniversary.

"A year ago I met the love of my life," he wrote (via E! News). "We both weren't looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her."

The comic wished her boyfriend a happy anniversary publicly as well, adding the joking hashtag, "#iwanttoseeotherpeople."

On Tuesday, Hanisch had no comment on the breakup when he was contacted by Radar Online.