Hail shuts down the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

A group of stars and members of the media huddles in a parking deck as a hail storm shuts down the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday afternoon.

What started out as a light drizzle turned into a full-fledged hail storm on Sunday afternoon, shutting down the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The media and talent were shepherded into the garage of the Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium to wait out the storm, which lasted for roughly 10 minutes. The carpet did not reopen.

"I think it's iconic, I love it," said Steven Silver, who plays Marcus on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why." "I love random sporadic storms."

"Love hanging out in garages," added Michelle Ang, Silver's "13 Reasons" co-star. "It's weird. Maybe it's like a challenge from God or something. But I think we'll overcome it."

The storm came about 30 minutes before the start of the show, which left plenty of time for a number of stars to traverse the carpet and take pictures with fans.