BREAKING NEWS
OBITUARIES
'James Bond' actor Roger Moore dies at 89
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Music

Ariana Grande on Manchester bombing: 'I don't have words'

Los Angeles Times Staff
Gemma Batey, left, with daughter Ella, and Rachel Crowcroft, with daughter Ellie, pose Tuesday near Britain's Manchester Arena, where they attended the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night. (Nigel Roddis / European Pressphoto Agency)
Gemma Batey, left, with daughter Ella, and Rachel Crowcroft, with daughter Ellie, pose Tuesday near Britain's Manchester Arena, where they attended the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night. (Nigel Roddis / European Pressphoto Agency)

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry.

i don't have words.

Ariana Grande, tweeting Monday night about the Manchester bombing

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°