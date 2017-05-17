'Arrested Development' officially returning to Netflix in 2018

Save room for some more frozen bananas and grade-A Bluth dysfunction: "Arrested Development" is officially coming back to Netflix for Season 5.

After years of teasing, the dark comedy will return with its marquee cast as well as series creator Mitchell Hurwitz in 2018, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days,” Hurwitz joked in a statement. “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

Actors Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat will reprise their quirky roles and the painfully awkward shenanigans of the eccentric clan. Filmmaker Ron Howard will also return as narrator and executive producer.

"Whew! I can finally answer the question… Hell yes! Warming up my uncredited narrator vocal chords," Howard said in the statement. "Now the only thing I will have to be coy about is all the craziness the Bluths are going to face this season."

The fan favorite was among Netflix's early efforts in original content programming and was the first series resurrected by the streaming service after its original run ended on broadcast television. The situation comedy was canceled by Fox after its third season and revived by Netflix for Season 4 in 2013, attracting new viewers to the evolving online service and fueling subscriber growth.

Coordinating the actors' busy schedules was partially to blame for the delay, so for Season 4, Hurwitz creatively focused each episode around a different character, which resulted in less ensemble interaction than previous seasons and a bit of criticism from fans who were hoping to see the cast all together.