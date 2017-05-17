Meet the guys of 'The Bachelorette,' who look a little less alike this season

Chris Harrison and "The Bachelorette" gang dropped a hunky amuse-bouche array on Bachelor Nation on Wednesday in the form of an official look at this season's cast before the season premiere next Monday.

If "The Bachelorette" were the Super Bowl, think of this Facebook Live presentation as those shows where they talk about the game for hours ahead of kickoff — even though this sneak peek takes only 16 minutes from start to finish.

"I feel like a dad that has a gift under the tree and I'm ready for all of you to unwrap it," Harrison said gleefully about Rachel Lindsay's upcoming journey, sounding only a little bit odd before returning to standard "Bachelorette" lingo.

"Trust me, it's gonna be a phenomenal season," he continued. "Yes, of course, it'll be the most dramatic as well."

In keeping with ABC's selection of its first black Bachelorette, this season's 31-man cast is probably the franchise's most diverse to date, with about half the slots going to men of color.

The guys vying for 31-year-old Rachel's attention range from 26 to 37. There are a few doctors and lawyers, a professional wrestler, an aspiring drummer, a male model and a guy who shows up in a penguin suit.

And then there's Lucas, the "Whaboom" guy. Along with Jonathan the "Tickle Monster," which we'll apparently all understand soon, there had to be Lucas, the "Whaboom" guy.

"I don't know if I want to strangle him in his sleep," Harrison said about Lucas, "or if I find him endearing."

Not sure if that observation is a reason to tune in at 9 p.m. Monday, or a warning to skip the thing entirely. Sounds like those "Bachelorette" viewing parties might do well to have a safe space.

Preferably, close to the box of wine.