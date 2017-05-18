Basquiat painting sells for $110.5 million, the most ever paid for an American artwork

A 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat painting of a skull sold at auction Thursday night in New York for more than $110 million, the highest price ever paid at auction for a work by an American artist or an artwork created after 1980.

Yusaku Maezawa of Japan, an e-commerce entrepreneur and art collector, bought the Basquiat for $110,487,500 in 10 minutes of bidding, according to Sotheby's auction house.

The large, untitled painting — done in acrylic, spray paint and oil stick on canvas, it is 72½ inches by 68½ inches — hadn't been shown in public since 1984, when a private collector purchased it at auction for $19,000.