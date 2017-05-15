Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons marries longtime partner in NYC ceremony
|Libby Hill
It was weekend wedding bells for Jim Parsons, star of "The Big Bang Theory," as he married longtime partner, graphic designer Todd Spiewak, on Saturday.
Parsons promised "more pics to come" on an Instagram photo posted Monday morning, featuring the pair strolling down the aisle post-ceremony, holding hands.
The ceremony was held Saturday at New York's legendary Rainbow Room, on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Parsons came out via a New York Times profile in 2012, which confirmed that he was in a committed 10-year relationship.
In October, the four-time Emmy winner for lead actor in a comedy series posted a throwback Instagram photo commemorating the pair's 14th anniversary, featuring the couple at karaoke.
"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," Parsons captioned the photo.
Parsons' weekend wedding allows the actor to have his metaphorical (wedding) cake and eat it too, as "The Big Bang Theory" ended its 10th season on a cliffhanger with Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, proposing to his longtime girlfriend.
Maybe that proposal will get a resolution as lovely as real life did.