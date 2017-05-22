Why the twists in ‘The Lobster’ director’s newest film has Cannes calling it the next ‘Get Out’

With provocations like "Dogtooth" and "The Lobster," director Yorgos Lanthimos has been jolting audiences at the Cannes Film Festival and beyond for nearly a decade.

But even the most prepared Cannes filmgoers may not have been ready for "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," the Greek-born filmmaker's latest and possibly craziest work, which premiered to reporters Monday morning at the festival.

To describe the movie in too much detail is to spoil the fun. Basically, the English-language film centers on an upper-class family living a perfectly manicured, disturbingly sterile life in an unnamed American suburb — cardiologist dad and ophthalmologist mom (Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman), well-behaved pre-adolescent son and even better-behaved teenage daughter — and what happens when a mysterious teenage boy enters their lives.

“What happens” isn’t easy to describe without unpacking the whole thing. Suffice it to say that in the cards are profound moral choices, themes of guilt and responsibility, and plot turns featuring illness and supernatural occurrences. But not, it should be said, in a baroque genre way — more in the chillingly slow-burn and unpredictable European vein.

That class is involved adds to the weight. And like that little February fad "Get Out," "Deer" is an indictment of white privilege in the guise of a medical horror movie (and comes in this case with a Kubrickian influence and even more dark comedy).

Fest goers began debating the movie almost immediately after its debut screening — such are both its plot turns and layers of symbolic meaning. It’s a conversation that will no doubt continue and intensify when A24, the studio that put out "Moonlight," releases the film in the fall.

Lanthimos, meanwhile, seemed to be enjoying the back-and-forth. “I don’t like explaining what we’re doing because I don’t really know either,” he said with a small smile when a reporter at a post-screening press conference asked him to interpret one of the events in the film. “These are questions to take with you, I guess.”

He did cop to the laughs as intentional. “Nicole likes to say I would tell her all the time we were shooting it [that] it was a comedy. And I believe that.”

Kidman offered her own take on the director's dark vision. “The film has a hypnotic quality to it. A lot of times Yorgos' direction is, ‘Please do nothing.’ And that’s very difficult to do as an actor,” she added. “After I saw the film I called him and said ‘I’ve never seen anything like it.’”