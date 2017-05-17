Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
- Surprise! Netflix is bringing back 'Arrested Development' for Season 5
- Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have called it a day
- Stephen Colbert finds out what it's like to kiss 'Sean Spicer'
- The late Glenn Frey's son will replace him in upcoming Eagles concerts
- Cannes festival kicks off with Marion Cotillard as a ghostly drifter
First trailer for 'Star Trek: Discovery' brings Vulcans, Klingons and space discovery back to TV
|Chris Barton
Ending months of speculation, CBS offered its first look at "Star Trek: Discovery" at its upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday afternoon.
To this point, details had been scarce about the latest addition to the Star Trek universe. We knew the ship's name and, back in September, what it looked like, but beyond that the network had been cagey about the series, which initially was to be written by Bryan Fuller of "Hannibal" and "American Gods" fame but now that role has gone to Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts of "Pushing Daisies."
A recently revealed promotional still from the series, which features Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green (pictured above), features a desert landscape and, some fans noticed, a certain resemblance to Daisy Ridley from "Star Wars."
In Wednesday's presentation, a few more details emerged. The series will be set 10 years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, and CBS has upped its initial order of episodes from 13 to 15. The series will also come with its own post-show wrap-up, "Talking Trek."
"Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere this fall.