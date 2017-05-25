Claire Foy shoots down Lisbeth Salander rumors: 'I don't know about any of this'

Claire Foy's sister called her last week, none too pleased that her sibling hadn't told her that she'd be playing Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl in the Spider's Web," the long-delayed follow-up to the 2011 David Fincher film "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."

"My sister’s like, 'Oh, what are you doing?' and I was like, 'I’m not doing anything! I don’t t know about any of this!'" Foy told The Times Wednesday in an interview before an Emmy season promotional event for the actress' Netflix series, "The Crown."

"It’s really weird," Foy added. "I’ve never experienced that before where there’s a rumor about a possible job like this. It’s very surreal."

News broke last week that Foy was either "in talks," "eyeing" or had been all but cast to play Lisbeth in the reboot of the Stieg Larsson book series.

So is Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth on "The Crown," even in the running?

"No. I’m not even in the same arena," Foy said. "I can’t even contemplate doing anything at all, to be honest, at this present time."

The 33-year-old British actress just finished shooting Season 2 of "The Crown" last week. The ambitious series requires a nine-month commitment, meaning that Foy hasn't had much down time the last two years. She also has a 2-year-old daughter with her husband, actor Stephen Campbell Moore.

So you can understand why, when asked about her immediate future, she emphatically states: "Good God, no. I have got no plans to do anything."

Those sentiments would seem to preclude her from "The Girl in the Spider's Web," which is scheduled to begin filming in September to make an Oct. 15, 2018, release date.

Then again, when asked what kind of role she'd like to do after playing the reserved Elizabeth, a woman nicknamed "Shirley Temple," Foy replied: "I think I need to play somebody who expresses themselves and is able to communicate on a more open level, something really different."

Like the avenging anti-heroine Lisbeth?

"Well ..." Foy answered, with a hint of a smile. "We'll just have to wait and see."