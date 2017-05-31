CNN fires Kathy Griffin from New Year's Eve show over controversial Trump picture

Kathy Griffin is out of a job at CNN.

The cable network on Wednesday terminated its agreement with the comic, who for years has co-hosted its New Year's Eve program with Anderson Cooper, after a photo of Griffin holding a bloody, severed head in the likeness of President Trump went viral on social media.

The image, taken by photographer Tyler Shields, elicited strong criticism from liberals and conservatives alike.

Griffin apologized for the gory image in a 30-second video posted online Tuesday night.

"I beg for your forgiveness," Griffin said in the video. "I went too far."

Trump denounced the image Wednesday, calling it "Sick!" and saying Griffin should be ashamed.