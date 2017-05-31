Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin has been widely criticized for a gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
- Then she apologized
- But President Trump didn't accept Griffin's apology
- Neither did First Lady Melania Trump
- And now CNN has fired Griffin
- Lebanon has officially banned 'Wonder Woman' over star's Israeli heritage
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
Coachella 2018 dates and ticket sales announced
|August Brown
We already knew one thing about Coachella in 2018: Beyoncé's headlining. And now we know when the world-famous California music festival will be held and when tickets are on sale.
Organizers announced Wednesday that the festival will again return to the expanded Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PDT. Ticket prices start at $429 for general admission and $999 for VIP, and usually sell out within hours and well before a full lineup is announced.
Given that next year will see Beyoncé's much-awaited, post-twins makeup set at Coachella, it's fair to say they'll go fast.