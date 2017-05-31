President Trump denounces Kathy Griffin's decapitation stunt: 'Sick!'

Kathy Griffin's controversial presidential commentary didn't go unnoticed by the president himself.

In the wake of the comedienne's gory display photographed by Tyler Shields, which featured the "New Year's Eve Live" co-host holding a severed likeness of Donald Trump's head, the president took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to denounce her stunt.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" he wrote.