'Evolving' Miley Cyrus has quit weed and nipple pasties: 'I want to be super clear and sharp'

A shockingly demure Cyrus — demure except for all the F-bombs — spoke to the magazine ahead of the May 11 release of her new single, “Malibu,” which she wrote about her reunion with beau Liam Hemsworth.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp because I know exactly where I want to be.”

“I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now. That was just something that I wanted to do,” she told Billboard magazine.

It appears Miley Cyrus can be tamed after all: Pop music's enfant terrible has turned over yet another leaf, sobering up and quitting weed.

The two got engaged in 2012, split in 2013, got back together last year and are rumored to be engaged again. They’re currently living in “The Hunger Games” actor’s Malibu compound with seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses.

The “breezy love song” is “gimmick-free pop-rock,” according to Billboard and is another shift for the ever-changing former Disney Channel star, who is now moving out of her 2015 “Dead Petz” phase.

Her new incarnation includes reflection on how the Trump presidency has affected her personally and how she’s using it to reach out to his supporters.

The Tennessee-born singer said that serving as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” — country star Blake Shelton is also a fixture — prompted her move beyond her circle of “outspoken liberals” to try to influence country fans and red-state residents.

“I’m down for hanging with Blake. I actually want to take advantage of the fact that he’s there [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a country artist,” she explained. “One, I haven’t given them that music. But I’ve got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a little girl that says, ‘I’m in your corner.’ Dolly Parton is my­ ... godmother. The fact that ­country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me ... .”

Here’s the thing, she said: “I’m evolving, and I surround myself with smart people that are evolved.”

The singer likes talking to people who don‘t agree with her, but said she can‘t do it "in an aggressive way.”

“I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?”