'So young, so sad': Music world mourns the death of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell

The reach of Chris Cornell's voice was not merely to the back of any stadium, theater or nightclub. Through the music of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, Audioslave and his solo albums, that remarkable voice — one of the most revered in rock history — reverberated around the globe and throughout the music industry.

Many of the singer-songwriter's fans, including fellow musicians and artists, took to social media on Thursday morning upon hearing of his death at age 52.

Cornell was remembered across genres and generations. Classic rockers Jimmy Page and Elton John joined the chorus with country musicians Jason Aldean and Zac Brown, both of whom had collaborated with Cornell. Indie rockers St. Vincent and Best Coast mourned alongside pop artists as divergent as Josh Groban and Duran Duran and actor Val Kilmer and "Selma" director Ava DuVernay.

Peers Rage Against the Machine (three members of which teamed with Cornell to form the supergroup Audioslave), Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction and Maynard James Keenan of Tool also offered their condolences.