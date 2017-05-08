Find her an empty lap, fellas: Bette Midler-led 'Hello, Dolly!' cast recording now streaming

Worried you won't make it to New York in time to see the Divine Miss M star in the new revival of "Hello, Dolly!"? The Internet has you covered.

Ahead of the cast recording's release on Friday, NPR is now streaming the album via its First Listen program, offering fans the opportunity to hear Bette Midler belt out the role of Dolly Levi, matchmaker extraordinaire.

Midler has earned rave reviews in the revival, which opened April 20 and has already nabbed a Tony nomination for actress in a leading role of a musical, one of 10 nominations overall.

Though the end of Midler's stint as Dolly has yet to be announced, two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy ("Passion," "The King and I") will be stepping into the role for Tuesday night performances beginning June 13.