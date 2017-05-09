Former 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prison for bankruptcy fraud

Abby Lee Miller, the Pennsylvania dance instructor who rose to prominence on Lifetime's "Dance Moms," was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of bankruptcy fraud in June.

The reality television star was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, in addition to being fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

Miller's saga began in October 2015 when she was charged with hiding nearly $800,000 of income while going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings between 2012 and 2013.

Further, Miller was accused of smuggling $120,000 in Australian currency into the country without declaring it at customs as is mandated.

Prison is likely to be a stark wake-up call for the woman who built a brand out of screaming at young girls for not meeting her exacting standards. Derision for Miller's teaching style aside, "Dance Moms" did give the world tiny Sia avatar Maddie Ziegler.

As for the fate of the series, Miller left the show in March, with "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke taking her place for the conclusion of Season 7.

It's unclear whether Lifetime will renew the series for an eighth season.