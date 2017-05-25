Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Surprise! Most critics don't love the new 'Baywatch' and have been savage in their reviews
- Despite online buzz, Claire Foy says she's not starring in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
- Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct the new superhero film 'Silver & Black'
- Seth Meyers calls President Trump's proposed budget cuts 'cruel'
- After Manchester attack, Universal Pictures cancels 'The Mummy' premiere in London
- Happy birthday, Octavia Spencer!
- Tom Cruise has made your 1987 dreams come true: A 'Top Gun' sequel is in the works!
Guns N' Roses is playing Los Angeles again
|Mikael Wood
Guns N' Roses will play two hometown concerts this fall, the reunited Los Angeles hard-rock band announced Thursday, one Nov. 24 at Staples Center and another Nov. 25 at the Forum.
The dates are part of a new extension of GNR's Not in This Lifetime Tour, which launched in April 2016 with a show at the Troubadour that marked the first time in decades that frontman Axl Rose had performed in public with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. The tour went on to hit Coachella and Dodger Stadium.
Opening acts for the L.A. shows weren't announced, but GNR revealed that country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson will warm up crowds at stadium shows in August in Denver; Little Rock, Ark.; and Miami. Other acts with opening slots on the tour include ZZ Top, Deftones and Royal Blood.
Tickets for the newly scheduled concerts go on sale June 3.