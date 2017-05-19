In emotional 'Carpool Karaoke,' Harry Styles nearly cries -- but 'in a good way'

James Corden and Harry Styles pulled out all the stops during the latest iteration of "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show."

It was Styles' first solo stint doing the popular segment since One Direction joined Corden for the bit in December 2015, a video that's since been viewed on YouTube more than 100 million times.

Eager to promote his self-titled debut solo album released May 12, Corden and Styles first launch into two minutes of "Sign of the Times," his first single.

Styles doesn't hold anything back during the emotional sing-along, veins in his neck bulging, making it easy to see why the 23-year-old heartthrob continues to make people swoon.

After Corden admits that the song made him a little teary, Styles shares that sometimes when he's performing it, the song makes him cry (but in a cool way).

They also tackle "Sweet Creature" — apparently Styles' mom's favorite track on the album — and "Kiwi."

But the best part of Carpool Karaoke is always watching artists attempt other songs they love. For Styles, that meant Outkast's "Hey Ya" and, after a brief negotiation, a stirring duet of "Endless Love" with the young Brit singing Lionel Richie's part and Corden channeling Diana Ross.

Overall, Styles comes off as dreamy, yet approachable, with impeccable fashion sense and a frightening memory for romantic comedies.

The video, which went up in the early hours Friday, already has racked up more than a million views.