Amid tight security, Cannes pauses for a moment of silence to honor Manchester victims

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the 70th Festival de Cannes observed a moment of silence in solidarity with the victims of Monday night’s terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

Earlier that morning, the festival had issued a news release expressing “its horror, anger and immense sadness,” and described the incident as “yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible — the artists, professionals and spectators — hold dear.”

With that statement came the implicit acknowledgment that such an attack could, of course, happen here in Cannes. Not that anyone needed reminding, in light of the heightened security measures up and down the Croisette: the constant presence of armed police officers, the large planters lining the streets to protect against a vehicular attack, and the metal detectors set up at every entrance to the Palais des Festivals.

The festival had already weathered one false alarm on Friday, when a “suspicious object” that had been left behind in one of the screening rooms triggered a bomb scare. The Palais was evacuated, delaying by 45 minutes the first press screening of “Redoubtable,” Michel Hazanavicius’ film about the filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard.

Less than a year ago, the driver of a 19-ton truck attacked members of the crowd celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, about 20 miles from Cannes, leaving 86 dead and more than 430 injured.