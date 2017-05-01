In 'House of Cards' Season 5 trailer, Frank Underwood knows what's good for America

Make no mistake: It's one nation, Underwood.

The Season 5 trailer for Netflix's "House of Cards" dropped on Monday with Kevin Spacey's sinister President Frank Underwood sharing a disturbing vision for the next six terms — yes, you read that right, six — with an Underwood in the award-winning drama's fictional White House.

"The American people don't know what's best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need," says POTUS, speaking to Claire (Robin Wright), his running mate in the fictional 2016 election, which will continue in the upcoming season.

"They're like little children, Claire. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think, how to feel and what to want," he drawls. "They even need help riding their wildest dreams, crafting their worst fears. Lucky for them, they have me. They have you. Underwood 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036. One nation, Underwood."

When we last saw the Underwoods, they were breaking the fourth wall after witnessing the execution of a man being held hostage by terrorists. The president declares war on extremism.

"That’s right," he said, first lady at his side. "We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror."

The trailer's dark chaos is in keeping with that tone.

The streaming service unveiled the premiere date teaser and for the upcoming season in January, just as President Trump was being inaugurated. The new season, which is expected to draw parallels to real life, picks up in the middle of Underwood's campaign against Republican Gov. Will Conway of New York, played by Joel Kinnaman.

New "House of Cards" episodes are set to arrive May 30.