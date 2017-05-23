ENTERTAINMENT

Music

After Manchester attack, support pours in for Ariana Grande: 'This could have been any of us'

Libby Hill
Ariana Grande performing at Wango Tango in 2016. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
In the hours after the Manchester bombing of an Ariana Grande concert, Twitter was flooded with messages of support for the the victims and their families and friends. 

But not forgotten in the aftermath of the terrorist attack, which left 22 dead, including a victim as young as 8, is Grande herself. 

"These are innocent vulnerable kids," Rihanna tweeted early Tuesday morning. "This could have been any of us."

The thought that it could have been any musician and any of his or her fans triggered empathy for Grande.

