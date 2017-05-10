It's a 'Daily Show' reunion as Jon Stewart and friends appear on Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show'

It was a murderer's row of late-night and comedy all-stars including Jon Stewart, Rob Corddry ("Ballers"), John Oliver ("Last Week Tonight"), Ed Helms ("The Office") and Samantha Bee ("Full Frontal"), all reminiscing with Colbert about "Daily Show" assignments that had them chatting up homophobes and nearly getting killed by the Ku Klux Klan.

CBS featured a blast from the Comedy Central past on Tuesday night's episode of "The Late Show," as host Stephen Colbert hosted a reunion of friends from "The Daily Show" in a look back at the good old days.

Colbert shared his KKK story wherein members got wind that he was from Comedy Central and he threw his producer to the metaphorical wolves.

"[My producer] came over at the moment and she goes, ‘What’s the problem?’" Colbert recounted. “He [the Klansman] goes, ‘What's this comedy thing, are you making fun of the Klan?’ and she goes, ‘Look, guys, the president of the Klan over there across the field, he knows all about what we’re doing, go talk to him.’ And they say, ‘We’re going to!’ and they walk off across the field and she goes, ‘HAUL ASS!’ And we ran as fast as we could."

But it was Stewart who made the most cogent observation of the evening.

"Why has age ravaged me? You were the ones out in the field, I'm in a studio surrounded by craft services. And yet, in a Benjamin Button scenario, I'm at the beginning of the movie and you all seem fine," a silver-haired Stewart complained.

"You look like a garden of earthly pleasures," Stewart added, "and I am a small handful of potpourri."