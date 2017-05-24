It's been 31 years. Where is the 'Top Gun' cast now?

(Paramount Pictures)

Fresh off of Tuesday's announcement that, yes, Tom Cruise has a "Top Gun" sequel in the works, it seemed natural to wonder what ever happened to the rest of the cast of that 1986 classic. It's been 31 years since the film's release, and although none of his former co-stars is likely to be as well-preserved as Cruise — who appears to be in full "Benjamin Button" mode these days — it's also likely that few have had as tumultuous a career as Cruise has. Here's what the cast and crew of "Top Gun" have been up to recently. Tom Cruise

(Rick Rycroft / Associated Press)

Character: Maverick Cruise has had a pretty eventful three decades since "Top Gun" launched him to superstar status. Between 1990 and 2000, Cruise won three Golden Globe awards and earned three Academy Award nominations for his performances in "Born on the Fourth of July," "Jerry Maguire" and "Magnolia." But Cruise soon ran amok of the tabloids after a high-profile marriage and divorce from Nicole Kidman, another high-profile marriage and divorce from Katie Holmes, an angry screed about the evil of psychiatry and that whole Scientology thing. It took a few years, but Cruise is finally getting his career back on track, by embracing the action movies that made him a star with franchises including "Jack Reacher," "Mission: Impossible" and this summer's "The Mummy." Kelly McGillis

(Victoria Will / Associated Press)

Character: Charlie Cruise's love interest in the film, an astrophysicist and civilian Topgun instructor, was played by McGillis, who had risen to prominence the year before in "Witness" with Harrison Ford, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Though McGillis would go on to star in "The Accused" with Jodie Foster, a harrowing drama about the aftermath of a brutal gang rape, her career quickly dwindled into roles in TV movies. McGillis was going through her own struggles in her personal life; after two failed marriages, she revealed that she was a lesbian in 2009. She has since settled in North Carolina, where she teaches acting and suffered a violent home invasion last year. Val Kilmer

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Character: Iceman Like Cruise, "Top Gun" made Kilmer a pretty big deal. After playing Iceman, Kilmer moved on to projects such as "Willow," "The Doors" and "Tombstone" before being tapped to play the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher's "Batman Forever." Portraying the third-best modern Batman on film (ranked: Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck) seemed to stall Kilmer’s career somewhat. He nonetheless pulled out great performances in "Heat" and "Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang." And then there was some weirdness last year when Michael Douglas claimed Kilmer had oral cancer, which Kilmer denied, until several weeks ago when Kilmer claimed to have had "a healing of cancer." No word yet on what, precisely, that means. Anthony Edwards

(John Paul Filo / CBS)

Character: Goose Since 1986: Edwards was perfect as affable wingman Goose in "Top Gun," but it wasn't until his transition to television that his career really took off. The heart of early seasons of NBC's "ER," Edwards played Dr. Mark Greene, who meets an intensely tear-jerking end that rivals even Goose's demise. What has Edwards been up to since he departed "ER" in 2002? Nothing too notable beyond guest spots and an ill-advised series about clocks. Tom Skerritt

(Monterey Media)