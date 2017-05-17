Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
- Surprise! Netflix is bringing back 'Arrested Development' for Season 5
- Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have called it a day
- Stephen Colbert finds out what it's like to kiss 'Sean Spicer'
- The late Glenn Frey's son will replace him in upcoming Eagles concerts
- Cannes festival kicks off with Marion Cotillard as a ghostly drifter
James Corden returning to host Grammy Awards' 60th anniversary show in 2018
|Christie D'Zurilla
CBS is bringing back James Corden to host the Grammy Awards in 2018, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
When Corden hosted the 2017 Grammys in February, the host of "The Late Late Show" was generally well-received as he brought comedy — including a "Carpool Karaoke" rendition of "Sweet Caroline" — into the mix.
LL Cool J did the honors at the performance-heavy awards show for five years prior. Before that, the Grammys went seven years with no host at all.
For its 60th anniversary year, the show will return to New York City's Madison Square Garden, Recording Academy officials announced earlier this month. Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles has been home to the big production since 2003.
The Grammy Awards will air Jan. 28 on CBS.