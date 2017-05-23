James Corden reaches out to the 'strong, proud, caring people' of Manchester

James Corden reached out to Manchester, England, lon Monday night after taping "The Late Late Show," calling the city "a place full of comedies and curries and character."

Nothing but serious, Corden said: "When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there, and I'm telling you, a more tightknit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."

He predicted the people of Manchester would become even stronger after the bombing, which police say was carried out by a lone male bomber who died at the scene. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen," Corden said, "but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight."

The attack left 22 people confirmed dead and more than 59 injured. A vigil will be held in Albert Square, in the center of the city, at 6 p.m. local time Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said.