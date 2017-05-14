Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First look at Kylie Jenner's 'Life of Kylie'
- Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
- Listen to Prince's unreleased 'Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden'
- Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018
- Rare 'Harry Potter' prequel vanishes after U.K. home burglary
- After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle
- It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
Janelle Monáe gives graduates her three secrets to life, while Will Ferrell sings Whitney Houston
|Tre'vell Anderson
Graduation is in the air, and Hollywood has a way of taking center stage during this season as well.
Among a number of celebrities who will bestow words of encouragement upon college graduates, Will Ferrell and Janelle Monáe took their turns this weekend.
Ferrell, a 1990 graduate of USC's journalism school, returned to the Trojan campus Saturday. While his speech was comedic and inspiring all at once, perhaps the one moment graduates will be talking about for years to come is the actor's tribute to Whitney Houston.
"Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose," he said. "If you ever have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me -- literally picture my face -- singing this song gently into your ear."
He then launched into a not-too-shabby version of Houston's "I Will Always Love You."
Halfway across the country, actress, singer, and goddess of everything Monáe imparted words of wisdom to Dillard University's graduating class of 166 men and women. At the commencement ceremony for the historically black liberal arts college in New Orleans, she shared her three secrets to life:
"No. 1, the importance of being gracious, No. 2, the importance of being proud, and No. 3, the importance of choosing freedom over fear."
Monáe, who never graduated from college but attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, accepted the school's invitation after playing the NASA physicist Mary Jackson in the Oscar-nominated "Hidden Figures" earlier this year.
"It's important that I continue to push their legacy forward," she said of Jackson and her colleagues, Dorothy Vaughn and Katherine Johnson, the "Hidden Figures" played by Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson, respectively.